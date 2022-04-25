Chamba: A Day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s unsavoury ‘Lootera’ remarks against the state BJP, Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that Kejriwal has no understanding of the tradition and culture of the Dev Bhoomi.

Objecting to the word ‘Lootera’ used by Kejriwal during his speech at the Kangra rally, Thakur said that the people of the State were hardworking and sincere and would not tolerate foul language for its leaders.

“it’s strange that a person living in air-conditioned rooms at Delhi was speaking about the development model for the State,” CM commented.

“People of the State were wise enough and would not get carried away by false promises of Arvind Kejriwal,” CM further added.

Jai Ram Thakur also attacked Congress by saying that the grand old party had remained in power for a long in the State, but they did nothing new to ensure the welfare of the weaker sections of the society.

He said that the Congress leaders were not even able to digest the welfare scheme initiated by the present State Government. He said that terming the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes as ‘Spongers’ (Muftkhors) was indeed a disrespect to the poor and the needy.

He said that announcements made by him on the occasion of Himachal Day on the 15th of this month were also not going well with the Congress leaders.