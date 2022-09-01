Dharamshala: In order to woo female voters of the state, Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday announced that the party will give Rs 1,000 each to every woman above the age of 18 if voted into power.

The announcement was made by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab’s CM Bhagwant Mann in Palampur. This was their third visit to the state. Both the leaders have made previous announcements in the state capital Shimla and Una.

Earlier, AAP had announced free and quality education, Rs 2 crores to the families of martyrs and free and better healthcare facilities as their three guarantees for Himachal Pradesh.

During their visit, Sisodia said that this Rs 1,000 allowance will help girls in paying their college fees and will also help women in bearing their daily expenses. He said that this money will also help women in achieving their goals.

He also hit out at Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said Congress is finished while people are sick of BJP. He said that whoever is doing a great job and is emerging as a threat to the BJP government, is being threatened and harassed by the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and other investigation agencies.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann said that similar promises were made by AAP in Punjab last year, and as a result, AAP won the Punjab Assembly elections with a huge margin and formed the government.

With these guarantees, AAP eyes to win the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections that are to be held later this year. Taking a similar path, Congress also announced its 10 guarantees for the state that includes 300 units of free electricity, buying cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram to name a few.