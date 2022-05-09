“BJP has a robust mechanism and we always improvise new methods to make our party stronger,” Patra

Shimla: Ruling out anti-incumbency, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra is confident to repeat the government in Himachal Pradesh.

Patra, while addressing the BJP state media workshop here on Sunday, claimed that there was nothing against BJP led state government and BJP would repeat government in Himachal as the social environment in the state is in favour of the party.

BJP leader said that there is nothing against the present government. “The BJP has a robust mechanism and we always improvise to make our party stronger and Congress is not in competition,” he said.

“We won Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttrakhand out of which we repeated our government in UP, Goa and Uttrakhand,” Patra said and further added that the top leadership of the party is confident to retain power in Himachal.

The national spokesperson also targeted the Opposition Congress party and call it a mother of corruption. He claimed that Congress was afraid of the power of BJP workers and are totally confused about how to tackle the unfavourable situation.

Sambit Patra claimed that the BJP has 18 crore members, the government in more than 16 states and 1300 plus MLAs.