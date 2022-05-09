Shimla: After Khalistani banners and graffiti were found outside the premises of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Dharamshala, the state police has sealed all the interstate borders of the state.

The orders have been issued by the Director-General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu. He has ordered the police to remain on a high alert.

Police has also kept Special Security Units (SSU) Bomb Disposal Squad and Quick Response Team (QRT) has been kept on high alert. Police will also be carrying out intensive night patrol and checking.

Security at towns, bus stands, railway stations, dams and government buildings has also been strengthened.

Case registered against SFJ chief

A case under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been registered against Sikh For Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Pannu.

In the last several months, several leaders and journalists have been receiving threatening messages from Pannu

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has said that stern action will be taken against the accused. He also challenged Khalistan supporters to dare to do the same in the daytime.

The incident has also garnered flak from the opposition who have demanded the resignation of CM Jai Ram Thakur. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have said that this is a big lapse in the security and state government is responsible for it.

SIT constituted to investigate the case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to investigate the case.

The SIT will be headed by DIG (Intelligence and Security) Santosh Patial. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kangra (City) Puneet Raghu, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jawalaji Chander Paul, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CID Mandi Sushant Sharma, SDPO Jawali Siddharth Sharma, SHO Dharamshala Rajesh Kumar and Yol PP Incharge Narayan Singh has been appointed as the members of the SIT.

The SIT has been directed to contact state and central intelligence agencies to unearth interstate and international links to the case.