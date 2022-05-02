Mandi: In a disturbing incident, a body of a newborn baby was found in a toilet of Zonal Hospital, Mandi.

According to reports, on Monday, a dead body of a newborn was found inside a jerrycan by a hospital employee while he was cleaning the toilet.

Photo: Amar Ujala

He immediately informed the hospital administration about this who later informed the police about the incident.

Police reached the spot and started the investigation as well as recovered the body.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.

She said that police has sought the record of deliveries that took place on Sunday night in the hospital from the hospital administration.

Along with this, police is also searching last night’s CCTV footage to find out clues” said Agnihotri.

She said that police was told that several people were seen standing outside the lab late at night.

She said that police has also interrogated hospital staff and relatives of patients who are undergoing treatment in the hospital.