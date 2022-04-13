Chamba: Two persons have died while two others sustained injuries after a car (HP 44 4311) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Chamba district.

The deceased have been identified as Budhi Singh (40) and Singhi Ram (55) while the injured have been identified as Lachi Devi (76) and Birmu Devi (50). All are residents of the Chamba district.

The accident took place on Wednesday on Chamba-Pathankot Highway when they were going back to their home and the driver lost control of the vehicle near Tunuhatti village in Bhattiyat Tehsil, resulting in the accident.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead bodies.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Post-mortem of the deceased will also be conducted there.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chamba Abhishek Yadav confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.