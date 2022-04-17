New Delhi: In a glaring revelation, about 90 per cent of government-run law colleges have faculty shortages and inadequate infrastructure, the Bar Council of India (BCI) has informed the Supreme Court.

In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Bar Council has highlighted the shortage of faculty and poor infrastructure in many law colleges.

The affidavit has been filed in compliance with the Supreme Court’s March 15 order, directing the Bar Council to spell out steps to improve the standards in the legal profession and legal education in India.

The council informed that the state governments were recklessly granting no-objection certificates (NOCs) to universities without examining the infrastructure.