One storey residential building in Core area, three-storey in planning area

Shimla: Giving relief to thousands of plot owners in the Shimla core area, the state cabinet on Wednesday gave the approval to construct a residential building in the Shimla core area.

The state Cabinet gave its approval to the Development Plan for Shimla Planning Area after over 43 years.

Till now the interim developmental plan was inforce.

Notification is likely to issue soon and now with a new plan, plot owners will be able to construct the house in the core area in Shimla city. The new development plan allows only a single residential floor with an attic. The permission for the construction of a residential building will be given on vacant land only, however, commercial construction won’t be allowed.

There is 17 green area identified in Shimla city.

Due to the green court orders, the construction of buildings in the core and green areas of Shimla city was banned since November 2017.

Even in the planning area, permission is being given for the construction of only two and a half storey buildings. However now, in the planning area, permission will be given for a three-storey building.