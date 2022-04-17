Parwanoo: As part of the World Heritage Day celebration, the Railway Administration and Kalka Shimla Railway Society in collaboration with IEC University, Baddi organised a bicycle rally from Kalka to Ghumman on Sunday morning.

World Heritage Day is being celebrated every year on the 18th of April by ICOMOS (International Council for Monuments and Sites). To commemorate World Heritage Day, a plethora of activities are being organised by Kalka Shimla Railway, which is a UNESCO declared World Heritage site.

Around 100 cyclists from different age groups participated in this event.

This cycle rally was organized from Kalka Railway Station to Gumman (Parwanoo) Railway Station, between 7:00 am to 10:00 am.

Participants were felicitated with medals and certificates. Participants were also made aware of the rich heritage of the Kalka Shimla Railway.