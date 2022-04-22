Manali: A British tourist has been killed while two locals sustained injuries after a car (HP 58A 5664) in which they were travelling plunged into a deep gorge in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti.

The deceased has been identified as Jovita (56), a resident of England while the injured have been identified as Shamsher Thakur and Vijay Kumar, both residents of Manali, district Kullu.

The accident took place on Thursday when they were on their way to Manali from Lahaul. When they reached Sissu, the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing Jovita on the spot.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead body.

They were rushed to Civil Hospital, Manali from where Shamsher was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, (PGIMER), Chandigarh for further treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Lahaul-Spiti Manav Verma confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. He said that post-mortem of the deceased will be conducted soon.