Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to take strict action against officials who verify fake caste, income, and property certificates. Under the new directive, FIRs will now be registered against such officers under the Indian Justice Code. The Personnel Department has issued instructions to all District Deputy Commissioners, warning them against negligence in certificate verification.

The decision aims to ensure that the benefits of reservation and economic relief schemes reach the rightful beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and economically weaker sections (EWS). Officials have been instructed to thoroughly verify caste, revenue, and income records before issuing certificates.

A letter issued by the Personnel Department reiterates the importance of stringent verification of candidates availing benefits under reservation schemes. District officials have been directed to conduct proper verification before issuing certificates, failing which strict action will be taken against the responsible officers. The letter also references earlier circulars dated June 22, 1976, and August 21, 1999, which had outlined similar instructions. Despite these guidelines, complaints regarding the verification of fake documents continue to surface from various regions.

To curb such malpractices, the government has mandated that the verification process must be completed within one month of receiving a request from the appointing authority. The new instructions particularly stress the importance of verifying the authenticity of caste and income certificates at the time of initial appointment.

Additionally, the government has clarified that individuals who secure jobs using fraudulent documents will face dismissal. This move is expected to enhance transparency in the issuance of reservation-based certificates and prevent undue advantage from being taken by ineligible individuals.