Manali: A tourist from Rajasthan died after she fell into a deep gorge and got buried under the snow in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti.

The deceased has been identified as Akansha (24), a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to the reports, the mishap took place on Sunday when she had gone for sightseeing with her family. Around 5:00 pm, police received the information that a tourist had slipped and fallen into a deep gorge. Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information.

Police along with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and fire department personnel immediately launched a rescue operation with the assistance of local residents. The rescue operation was challenging due to the presence of excessive snow, but the team was able to rescue her.

She succumbed to injuries while she was being rushed to Civil Hospital, Manali.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahaul-Spiti Neeraj Kumar confirmed the report and said that the body of the deceased will be handed over to her family after post-mortem. He also urged the tourists and local residents not to venture toward avalanche-prone areas. He said that possibility of landslides has increased due to the recent spell of snow in higher hills of the state.