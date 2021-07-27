Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) on Tuesday has issued the new tentative date for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Preliminary examination. The exam will now take place on September 26, 2021.

Earlier, the exam was set to take place on September 12. The commission decided to change the exam date due to the upcoming National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam that is scheduled to take place on September 11.

Secretary, HPPSC Devinder Kumar Rattan said that e-Admit cards and instructions to candidates will be uploaded on the commission’s website shortly and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMS or e-mails on their phone numbers and e-mail ids as mentioned by them in the online recruitment applications forms.

“In case of any enquiry, the candidates can contact Commission’s office on any working day from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Telephone Phone Nos. 0177-2624313 or 2629739 and Toll-free No. 1800-180-8004” he added.

Around 35,000 candidates are expected to appear in HPAS preliminary exam. The exam will be conducted in Shimla, Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Dharamshala, Palampur, Sundernagar, Hamirpur and Una.