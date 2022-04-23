Shimla: The State Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine on ACC Cements Barmana and Ultra Tech Cements Darlaghat for failing to adhere to the air and water-related pollution control parameters.

The Pollution Control Board has imposed an environmental compensation of Rs 1.29 crore on ACC Cement and Rs 68 lakh on Ultra Tech Cement.

In an order by the pollution board’s member secretary Apoorv Devgan, cement majors were ordered to deposit the compensation within a week.

ACC Cements was caught violating air quality. The board also found a cement company for discharging untreated effluent in open. After coming to notice, the pollution board issued a show-cause notice on March 23 mentioning the provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 21 of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 had been violated.

As the National Green Tribunal has also directed the board to impose environmental compensation on the polluting units for non-compliance, the latter has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.29 crore on ACC Cements.

In the case of Ultra Tech Cement, the board found that the stock monitoring from November 2020 to June 2021 exceeded the norms in violation of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The unit was also served a show-cause notice on March 23. Ultra Tech Cements has been imposed a penalty of Rs 68 lakh.