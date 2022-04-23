Chambi/Kangra: Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised to provide corruption-free governance in Himachal Pradesh.

Kejriwal, while addressing a public rally at Chambi ground of Shahpur Assembly constituency in Kangra district, said if voted to power, his party would implement the ‘Delhi model of governance’ in Himachal Pradesh.

Blaming both Congress and BJP leaders for abusing him for some time, Kejriwal said that the Congress and BJP has ruled the state so far, but now they were levelling allegation at him.

Claiming of providing the best education infrastructure in Delhi, Kejriwal said that the government schools were in a bad shape. He invited Himachal leaders to visit Delhi government schools to see the difference.

He claimed that the Delhi government has not allowed private schools to increase the fee and due to improved infrastructure and better education about 4 lakhs more students have been admitted to government schools, Kejriwal further added.

Delhi Chief Minister claimed of providing jobs to 12 lakh youth in the past five years.

Commenting on Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s announcement of providing 125 units of free power, Kejriwal blamed Thakur for coping Delhi model. He dared other BJP ruling states to provide free electricity.

Kejriwal sought five years from the electorates of the state and promised corruption-free and people-oriented governance.