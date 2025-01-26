Kangra – The State Pollution Control Board has issued a show cause notice to an industry located in Mohtali, Damtal, Kangra district, for operating without mandatory permissions and failing to implement pollution control measures. The violations have reportedly caused water pollution in the area, prompting action under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

According to the information, Member Secretary of the State Pollution Control Board, Anil Joshi, has issued orders in this regard, giving the industry operators seven days to explain how they established operations without obtaining the required permissions.

Investigations revealed that the industry had applied for permissions but failed to address objections raised during the approval process. A recent inspection by the regional office confirmed the absence of pollution control equipment, leading to recommendations for disconnecting the electricity supply and initiating legal action against the operators.

The matter has now been brought to the attention of the State Board. The Member Secretary has warned that failure to respond within the given timeframe could result in stringent action, including cutting off the electricity connection and imposing penalties.