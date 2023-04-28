A generous family from Kangu tehsil of Nadaun in Hamirpur district has offered to donate their 30 kanals of land worth Rs 15 to 18 crores to the government on the condition that a government institution is opened in the area. The family has expressed their willingness to donate the land to help develop the region.

According to the elder of the family, the land is situated on the side of the road and is ready to be gifted to the government provided they open a government institution on the basis of need in the area. The family has stated that they are ready to discuss the matter with the government at any time.

The family has also expressed that their sons have made their property in outside states, and they have made up their minds to give the land only with the consent of the family.

This is not the first time that such an act of generosity has been demonstrated in the constituency. In the year 2001, Jat Nikka Ram donated five kanals of proprietary land and an amount of Rs. In 2021-22, a retired doctor, Dr. Rajendra Kanwar, had written a will in the name of the government of property worth crores of rupees in the name of himself and his wife.

The act of donating the property to the government for public use is commendable, and such acts of kindness can go a long way in the development of the country and its people.