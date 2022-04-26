Private College professor leaked question paper, sent pictures to applicant

Mandi: The Police has claimed of solving the Junior assistant exam leak and arrested seven accused.

The police have arrested Rakesh Kumar, Gopal Dass, Sanjeev Kumar, Vivek, Joginder Kumar, Balwant Singh and Anit Thakur.

The accused were sent on three days of police remand.

The Junior assistant exam, being conducted by the HP Staff Selection Commission, was reportedly leaked at MLSM College at Sundernagar on Sunday to help Rakesh Kumar.

SP Mandi Shalini Agnihotri revealed that private university assistant professor Gopal Dass had clicked the pictures of the question paper and sent them to Rakesh Kumar’s phone before the exam. Other accused searched the answer on google and sent them to Balwant Singh, who thereafter provided answer slips to Rakesh, SP further revealed.

Balwant Singh is serving as a cleck and posted at MLSM College.

“The police have seized 10 mobiles phones from the accused and a cheating slip from Rakesh,” SP further informed.