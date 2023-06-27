In a significant move aimed at bolstering water resource governance, the state of Himachal Pradesh has initiated the process of establishing a specialized body known as the Water Cess Commission. The commission, once formed, will play a vital role in overseeing matters related to water cess, particularly in the context of hydropower generation within the state.

The primary objective of the Water Cess Commission is to provide a dedicated platform for addressing appeals and concerns associated with water cess. This regulatory body will operate in accordance with the Water Cess Act-2023, which is poised to provide a comprehensive framework for effective water resource management and equitable distribution of water cess revenues.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the forthcoming commission, the state government has drafted the Himachal Pradesh Hydropower Generation Water Cess State Commission Chairman and Members Rules-2023. These rules will govern the salary, allowances, and conditions of service for both the chairman and the members of the Water Cess Commission.

The process of establishing the commission will involve the appointment of a chairman and four members. These individuals will assume crucial roles in overseeing the operations of the commission, including the adjudication of appeals related to water cess and the enforcement of regulations governing hydropower generation.

As per the envisaged structure, the chairman of the Water Cess Commission will be entitled to a fixed basic pay plus dearness allowance, amounting to Rs. 1,35,000 per month. Similarly, the members of the commission will receive a fixed basic pay of Rs. 1,20,000 along with dearness allowance. In the event that a government officer is appointed as the chairman or a member, they will be entitled to the benefits stipulated in their prescribed scale of pay and allowances. Retired officers appointed to these positions will receive benefits commensurate with their last pay scale, with adjustments made for pension and allowances.

The establishment of the Water Cess Commission marks a significant step forward for Himachal Pradesh in ensuring the efficient and equitable management of water resources, particularly within the realm of hydropower generation. The commission’s formation will enhance the regulatory framework, foster responsible growth, and encourage sustainable utilization of water resources in the state.