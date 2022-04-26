Shimla: The state police has constituted a Special Investigation Team to investigate the Rs 54.93 lakh cement scam in Himachal Pradesh Civil Supply Corporation Ltd and fraud of Rs 1.30 crore in a petrol station.

DGP Sanjay Kundu issued two separate orders on Monday.

The SIT would be headed by Shimla SP Monika Bhutunguru comprises SP, Crime, Virender Kalia, ASP, Cyber Crime, Narveer Singh Rathore, and DSP, Shimla City, Mangat Ram.

Earlier, a case was registered at the Sunni police station on April 1 on the complaint of Rama Kant Chauhan, Area Manager, Himachal Pradesh Civil Supply Corporation Ltd., regarding the Rs 54.93 lakh scam in the sale of cement by an employee of the department.

Another case was registered on the complaint of Yashwant Verma, in-charge, HIMFED, Shimla Region, regarding a Rs 1.30 crore fraud in a petrol station.

An internal inquiry of the department found that the employees had committed financial frauds, following which the cases were registered, police sources said.

The SIT has been directed to investigate the cases thoroughly and expeditiously and to inform the Police Headquarters about the progress of the investigation periodically.

The team has also been directed to investigate the case from a financial angle as well and ordered to seize the bank accounts and properties of the accused if any misappropriation is found.