Hamirpur: A former Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Jatinder Kanwar, has been sent to 12 days’ judicial custody in connection with the Junior Office Assistant (IT) exam paper leak case. The local court made the decision on Monday, following the state Vigilance Department’s request to extend his police remand. Kanwar was arrested on April 4 and had been in police custody until April 10.

The Vigilance Bureau’s DIG, G Shiva Kumar, stated that permission would be sought from the government to register an FIR against highly placed officials who are under scrutiny in connection with the case. The Vigilance Department is investigating irregularities in 22 examinations and has registered five FIRs so far. In total, 15 people have been arrested in connection with paper leak cases.

The JOA (IT) paper leak scam was first uncovered on December 23, 2022, when a woman senior assistant at the HPSSC was caught with a solved question paper, Rs 2.5 lakh, a laptop, and other documents. Since then, leaks have been discovered in about 30 examinations conducted by the HPSSC, and an inquiry is ongoing against Kanwar.

The authorities have been working hard to uncover the extent of the corruption and prevent further malpractice. This case highlights the importance of fair and transparent examinations, as well as the consequences of breaking the law in this regard.