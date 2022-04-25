New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister has sought support from the Union government for establishing Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Park in the Una district of the state.

The state Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur on Monday called on Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi to seek support for establishing Manufacturing Park for electric vehicles.

CM Thakur stated that the park would help in generating employment for local people besides boosting industrial development in the state.

Jai Ram Thakur also requested for setting up Baddi Node in the Amritsar-Kolkota industrial corridor and urged that support of the Ministry would be helpful.

The Union Minister asked the Ministry officials to extend full support and take speedy action in the matter.