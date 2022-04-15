Free water in rural, 125-unit free electricity and 50 per cent discounts for women in HRTC buses

Chamba: Eyeing the assembly elections and nullifying the AAP threat, Himachal Chief Minister, on the occasion of the 75th State level Himachal Day function at Chamba, has doled out freebies such as free water, electricity and hefty discounts on travelling in state-run transport for women.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced to provide free tapped water in the rural areas of the state. In his address at the state level function at Chamba, CM announced to provide water facilities free of cost in the rural areas. The decision is expected to cost about Rs 30 crore.

In another big decision, CM Jai Ram Thakur announced to provide fully subsidised electricity upto 125 units to all consumers. CM announced

“all electricity consumers upto 125 units would get Zero Bill from 1st July and no electricity bill would be charged from them.”

It is expected to provide relief for about 11.5 lakh consumers and would cost about Rs. 250 crores for the state exchequer.

CM also announced 50 per cent discount on travelling in HRTC buses for women. The decision might affect the exchequer by about Rs 60 crore annually.