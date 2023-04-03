Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh will preside over the State level Himachal Day function at Kaza in the Lahaul-Spiti district.

A state government spokesperson informed here today that Speaker HP Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania will attend the district-level Himachal Day function at Chamba.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will preside over the district-level function at Nahan in Sirmaur, Health and Family Welfare Minister, Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil at Hamirpur.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar at Dharmshala in Kangra, Industries Minister, Harshwardhan Chauhan at Una and Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi at Bilaspur.

Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA and Education Minister Rohit Thakur will preside over the function at Shimla, while Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Anirudh Singh at Solan, Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh at Mandi, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sunder Singh Thakur at Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district and Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi will preside over the district level function at Kullu district.