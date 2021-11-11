Lari/Spiti: CSK H.P Agriculture University has decided to develop the Spiti valley of the Lahaul-Spiti district as a Golden Valley.

Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Prof H.K Chaudhary, while interacting with farmers of Spiti valley at its Regional Research Sub Station, Lari in Lahaul & Spiti district on Tuesday, revealed that the university would initiate work on Traditional Medicinal Crops of the area like Ratanjot, high-value products like Shilajeet.

Prof. Chaudhary advised farmers of the region to grow potential crops like Amaranths, Ogla, Phafra, hull-less barley, etc.

He assured to extend all needed support from the University to increase the farm income.

The Vice-Chancellor declared that Dr ND Negi, presently working at the main campus will be a scientist in charge of two research sub-stations Lari and Leo and directed him to organize training for the farmers and provide them with improved plant material.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor visited Research Sub-station Leo (Kinnaur) and told the local farming community that a decision has been taken to develop the farm at Station as a model farm to produce seeds of Millets, Barley, Buckwheat, Rajmash, French bean, peas and other traditional crops of the region like Ogla, Fafra, etc.

Prof. Chaudhary assured local farmers to make available quality seed and planting material for their orchards.