“Honest leadership, peace-loving environment, blessings of gods & goddesses and people of Himachal who work hard, all these are incomparable. Himachal has everything needed for rapid development”

New Delhi: Complementing the people of Himachal Pradesh for converting the challenges into opportunities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Himachal Pradesh has everything needed for rapid development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his message, greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on the 75th establishment day. He reiterated the commitment to take the nectar of development to every inhabitant of the state during the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Striking a personal note, the Prime Minister quoted a poem by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and remembered his own long association with the beautiful state with diligent and determined people.

Recalling the challenges of the hilly state at the time of its formation in 1948, the Prime Minister complimented the people of Himachal Pradesh for converting the challenges into opportunities. He praised the state’s achievements in horticulture, power surplus, literacy rate, rural road connectivity, tap water and electricity to every household. He underlined the efforts to build on these achievements in the last 7-8 years.

“Under the young leadership of Jai Ram ji, the ‘double engine government’ has taken the initiative of expanding rural roads, highway widening, railway network, its results are now visible. As connectivity is getting better, Himachal’s tourism is entering new areas, new regions”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the new strides in tourism and new avenues of opportunities and employment for the local people. He especially noted the progress in the health sector by talking about efficient and fast vaccination during the pandemic.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need to work hard for unlocking the full potential of Himachal Pradesh. He said that during the Amrit Kaal, there is a need to take forward the work in the fields of tourism, higher education, research, IT, biotechnology, food processing and natural farming. He said the Vibrant Village scheme, announced in this year’s budget will give immense benefit to Himachal Pradesh. He also touched upon increasing connectivity, enriching forests, swachhta and people’s participation in these initiatives.

The Prime Minister commented on the expansion of central welfare schemes by the Chief Minister and his team, especially in the field of social security.

“Honest leadership, peace-loving environment, blessings of gods and goddesses and people of Himachal who work hard, all these are incomparable. Himachal has everything needed for rapid development,” Modi concluded.