Shimla: Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj launched the official Website of Shimla Smart City Limited (SSCL) here today.

Suresh Bhardwaj said that the website would extend the reach of the citizen toward Shimla Smart City Limited and help them in accessing the water bill calculator, building planning approval, water bill, payment of garbage bill, lease rent and property tax, application for NOC for electricity, water connection, sewerage connection and for permission of canopy as One Stop Solution for All Citizen Services.

The website would also be helpful in reflecting the projects undertaken by SSCL under various components.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the Shimla Smart City Limited and directed to complete the ongoing works and integrate of the remaining services.