Una: A 17-year-old girl has been killed while 14 others sustained injuries after a tempo in which devotees were travelling plunged into Sonbhadra river in Una district.

The deceased has been identified as Sakshi Devi (17) daughter of Kehar Singh and resident of Dhamandri village in Una district.

The accident took place on Sunday when around 20 devotees had gone to immerse offerings of Navratras in the river. While returning, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into the river, killing Sakshi on the spot.

Police rescued the injured as well as recovered the dead body.

The injured were rushed to Regional Hospital, Una where they are undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Una Arjit Sen confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation. He said that the body of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives after post-mortem.