BJP to drop at least 10 sitting MLA

Shimla: Putting the claims of replacing the Chief Minister in the state to an end, BJP’s National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will remain the Chief Minister of the state and the party will fight the forthcoming assembly elections, to be held later this year under his leadership.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Nadda said that the upcoming elections will be contested under the leadership of Jai Ram Thakur. He also ruled out the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle as well.

The statement by Nadda has also ended speculation of leadership change in the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

The speculation of leadership change in Himachal had been doing the rounds for some time, but the statement by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had fuelled the topic.

Sisodia had claimed that the BJP may replace Jai Ram Thakur with Union Minister Anurag Thakur. A day after the Sisodia’s claim, Himachal AAP’s top leadership, including the state president and general secretary left AAP and joined BJP in the presence of Anurag Thakur and JP Nadda at later’s Delhi residence.

Nadda praised CM Jai Ram Thakur and said that the present state government is doing exceptional work under the able leadership of CM Jai Ram Thakur.

Nadda further said that the party may not repeat several sitting MLAs in the upcoming elections. He said at least 10 to 15 per cent of sitting MLAs might not get tickets to contest in the upcoming elections.

When asked about Pushkar Singh Dhami being appointed as CM despite losing the elections but not Prem Kumar Dhumal he said that the decisions within the party are taken by considering pros and cons. He said that Dhumal’s demand of inquiring is being considered.