Shimla: BJP National President Jagat Prakash here on Sunday had a meeting with the party’s MC Shimla 2017 candidates and said that BJP will win the upcoming elections and will once again run Corporation.

In the meeting, Jagat Prakash Nadda took feedback from all the candidates regarding Municipal Corporation Shimla.

While sharing election tips with the councillors, Nadda said that Shimla Municipal Corporation has benefited from double engine government in the centre and the state.

He said that great work has been done under Smart City Mission. He said that all the BJP Councillors have done exceptional work during their tenure.

“We are definitely going to win the upcoming elections with a huge margin” he added.

Co-incharge of BJP Himachal Pradesh Sanjay Tandon said that the guidance of JP Nadda is inspiring for all the workers and it will be of great benefit to the organization.

He said that BJP has worked with full transparency in Shimla Municipal Corporation and the people know it.