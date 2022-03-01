Solan-based Shoolini University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM), Spain, to encourage exchange programmes between the two universities.

The agreement aims to lay the groundwork for mutual cooperation between the two universities, including the exchange of doctoral students and faculty members, from both institutions, Shoolini university revealed in a press statement.

Both institutions will encourage more contact and collaboration among their faculty and research members in order to lay a solid foundation for the development of joint training programmes, joint research projects, and the exchange of teaching materials.

The Autonomous University of Madrid is a public university. It’s ranked among the top 200 universities in the world in the QS World University Rankings 2021.