Dharamshala: Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar launched the Integrated Pulse Polio campaign at Zonal Hospital Dharamshala in Kangra district on Sunday.

On the occasion, the Governor administered polio drops to the children in the age group of 0-5 years. Over 1.21 lakh children would be immunized in the Kangra district under the campaign.

Lauding the contribution of medical staff, Governor Arlekar said that medical staff was doing laudable services in the district for providing medical services to the people. He added that this time immunization was just like a booster dose as a precautionary measure.

