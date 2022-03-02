Shimla: Taxes on petroleum products is a major source of government earning. In the last 11 months, the Himachal Pradesh government has earned Rs. 1,256.88 crore.

The state chief minister, in a written reply to a Congress legislature Rohit Thakur’s query in assembly, informed the house that the state has earned Rs. 1,256.88 crore till 1st February 2022, while in 2020-21 it earned Rs. 1,098.01 crore and Rs. 948.61 crore in 2019-20 financial year.

Presently the state government has levied 17.5 per cent VAT or Rs. 13.50 on petrol and Rs. 6 per cent or Rs. 4.40 on diesel.

Meanwhile, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur denied any changes in the VAT on petroleum products.