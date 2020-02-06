National Testing Agency has announced the exam dates of JEE Main 2020 April session; the exam is scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 8, 9 and 11, 2020. Also, the registration process for JEE Main April 2020 will commence from February 7 to March 7, 2020.

Those who are planning to give JEE Main in the second session must fill the application online by visiting the official website; the application form will not be accepted in any other mode. The candidates must check the eligibility criteria at the time of applying for the entrance test.

How to fill out the JEE Main application form?

Follow the steps given below for filling the application form online:

Online Registration – First of all, the candidates need to register on the official website of the exam. Already registered candidates are not supposed to register on the website; they have to sign in to JEE Main official website with their old details.

– First of all, the candidates need to register on the official website of the exam. Already registered candidates are not supposed to register on the website; they have to sign in to JEE Main official website with their old details. Fill the Application Form – Now the students need to fill the online JEE Main 2020 April application form.

– Now the students need to fill the online JEE Main 2020 April application form. Exam Details – After that, choose the choice of course (Paper 1 or Paper 2), question paper medium and choice of four exam centre cities.

– After that, choose the choice of course (Paper 1 or Paper 2), question paper medium and choice of four exam centre cities. Application Fee details- Now you need to pay the application fees, the amount can be paid through debit/credit card or net banking or e-challan. After the fee payment has been made successfully, the candidates will be able to take a print out of the acknowledgement page.

Now you need to pay the application fees, the amount can be paid through debit/credit card or net banking or e-challan. After the fee payment has been made successfully, the candidates will be able to take a print out of the acknowledgement page. Personal Details – This section includes candidates’ complete name, parent’s name, category, PwD category, etc.

This section includes candidates’ complete name, parent’s name, category, PwD category, etc. Guardian’s Details – Under this section, the candidates must fill the details related to the guardian’s occupation, qualification, and annual income.

NOTE: In case the acknowledgement page is not generated post paying the fees because of the cancellation of the transaction, the candidates will get the application fee refunded into their account. However, the candidates need to make another transaction.

Easy Steps to Register for JEE Main April 2020 (New candidates)

At the time of filling the online application form of JEE Main April 2020 from February 7, the candidates must be ready with the following things.

One should have good internet connectivity as the application form can be filled online only.

All details regarding their education as it is needed at the time of filling the form.

Scanned images of photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format.

Valid email id and mobile number.

Payment details – Debit/Credit card or Net Banking.

Easy steps that will help in filling the JEE Main April 2020 application form.

Begin with online registration

Fill the application form online

Uploading scanned images

Fee payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI/PAYTM.

Password

After entering all the required fields, the candidates need to create a password by choosing a security question and its answer. At the time of creating a password, the candidates must keep in mind the following details:

Password must have 8 to 13 characters

The password must have one at least one upper case alphabet, one lower case alphabet, and one numeric value.

Also, it must include at least one special character like [email protected]#$%^&*_.

Now you can submit the JEE Main April application form 2020; you are advised to pen down the password for future references.

Application Fees JEE MAIN

Paper (s) appearing General/OBC (Rs.) SC/ST/PWD/Transgender (Rs.) JEE Main Paper 1 or Paper 2 or Paper 3 325 (Girls) 650 (Boys) 325 (Girls) 325 (Boys) JEE Main Paper 1 & 2 or JEE Main Paper 1 & 3 or JEE Main Paper 2 & 3 or JEE Main Paper 1, 2 & 3 650 (Girls) 1300 (Boys) 650 (Boys) 650 (Boys)

JEE Main 2020 Application Form Correction

Post registering successfully for the JEE Main April session, the authority board will begin with JEE Main application correction facility allowing the students to make corrections in the mistakes done while filling the application form. It will be a one-time facility for the students to make corrections in the details of the application form; the correction process will begin to post the completion of the application process.

The application correction window is expected to open from February 2020 for the April session registration. The candidates will be allowed to make changes in the details filled during online applying for the exam. To correct the application, the students need to submit an additional amount of fee. The candidates must make the corrections in the application before the last date of form submission.

Details that can be changed using JEE Main April 2020 correction window

Name

Photo/Image

Paper

Category

Language

Aadhaar number

Date of Birth

Communication address

Contact number

Details that cannot be changed using Correction window

Exam city

Examination mode

In case you forget the Application Number of JEE Main April 2020?

In case the candidates don’t remember their JEE Main April application number then they need to follow the below-mentioned steps to retrieve it.

Click on “I cannot access my account”.

After that click on “I forgot my JEE Main application form number”.

You are supposed to enter details such as name, mother’s name, father’s name, date of birth, state of eligibility and security pin in the required fields.

Once the information has been filed correctly, the candidates will be allowed to retrieve the JEE Main April 2020 application form number.

Changes introduced in JEE Main 2020 exam

The candidates must check below the new changes introduced in JEE Mains 2020 test:

From this year, the exam will be conducted separately for BE/B. Tech, B.Arch & Planning courses. The candidates are allowed to appear for all the courses or separately as well.

The amount of application Fee has been increased and will be paid online only.

The changes are introduced in the exam pattern of JEE Main 2020 with number of questions in the exam paper decreased to 25 questions (per subject) as compared to 30 questions last year Also, in addition to MCQs in the paper, there will be questions whose answers will be given in the numerical values as well.

From this year, the exam pattern of B.Plan has been introduced separately in JEE Main.

NTA JEE Main 2020 will be organized two times in a year; the exam will be held in the months of January & April in online CBT mode.

For JEE Main B.Arch/B. Plan paper, it is compulsory for the candidates to have Physics, Mathematics and Chemistry subjects.

Aadhar Card is not mandatory anymore at the time of applying for JEE Mains 2020 entrance exams.

Candidates who are among the top 2,45,000 qualified students will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced.

Diabetic students are not allowed to carry a water bottle, fruits and sugar tablets inside the exam centre.

Both JEE Main papers will be conducted in computer-based mode except for the drawing section of JEE Main Paper 2 (B.Arch) which will be conducted in the offline mode, which includes paper and pencil. JEE Main April 2020 is a national level entrance exam which is conducted by NTA for giving to the eligible students in various UG engineering degree programmes. The students who want to pursue UG engineering programs from prestigious institutions like IIT’s, CFTI’s, NIT’s, must qualify JEE Main by securing qualifying cut-off marks.