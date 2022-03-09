Shimla: A much-needed relief for easing the traffic on Dhalli-Sanjauli road, the work of double lane Dhalli Tunnel is expected to start soon. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a double lane Dhalli Tunnel.

The 147-meter new double lane tunnel will be completed with Rs. 49 crore budgets and would provide much-needed relief to the commuters

The tunnel connects the upper region of Shimla district with Shimla city. The old tunnel was constructed way back in 1852.

Chief Minister stated that the Shimla town has grown and expanded manifold and thus it was important that steps be taken for effective traffic management.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that the new tunnel would help in smooth plying of vehicles on this major National Highway.