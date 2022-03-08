Palampur: Agriculture University Palampur and TQ Services, a division of Tata Projects Limited, Hyderabad have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for implementing a Quality Management System in the University.

The MoU was signed by Dr D.K Vatsa, Dean, College of Agriculture and Krishna Chaitnya Verma, Consultant, TQ Services.

The pact will help University with ISO certification of quality management systems. It presents the delegation to flexibility, constant development and provides high-grade quality education to the students.

Certification of ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System covers academic activities and support services research, consultancy and testing services, administrative co-curricular and extracurricular activities in the University.

Prof H.K. Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor said that he aims to bring the University among the top five farm universities in the country in the coming times.

Vice-Chancellor said that the certification of the university shall improve the performance of the institution as a whole by the introduction of new quality control mechanisms. Prof Chaudhary disclosed that every employee will be trained in the principles and dimensions of quality.

He expressed hope that mandated areas of teaching, research and extension education will improve further to provide world-class services to the students, farmers and others.