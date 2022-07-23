Shimla: Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) approved for round-the-clock water supply project of Rs. 492 crores to improve Water Supply services within the Shimla Municipal Corporation area.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that this is one of the key projects approved under the Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Services Delivery Program for the improvement of WSS services in the Greater Shimla Area with financial assistance from the World Bank with a total financial outlay of Rs. 1825 crore. He said that out of Rs. 1825 crore World Bank will provide financial assistance to the tune of Rs. 1168 crore and the remaining amount of Rs. 657 crore will be borne by the state government.

Urban Development Minister said that the main objective of the round-the-clock water supply project is to improve the water supply services in Shimla town by reducing Non-Revenue Water, introducing energy-efficient technologies, Digitalization of the water supply systems and ensuring water quality as per the Government of India and Government of Himachal Pradesh norms.

The tender process for the 24×7 water supply project has been initiated with a target date of 31st October 2022 to award the tender to the successful bidder. The project will be completed by the year 2025 and will provide 24×7 pressurized Water Supply to citizens of Shimla city, thus reducing the coping costs.