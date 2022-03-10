Heavyweights lost in AAP sway

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party has swept the Punjab assembly election by winning 92 seats in the 117-assembly house.

Congress could secure 18 seats, while Akali Dal 3, BJP 2 and BSP could win 1 seat. 1 independent also make to the assembly.

AAP was polled 42.1 per cent votes, while Congress got the support of 22.98 per cent electorates. Akali received 18.38 per cent, its worst-ever performance in Punjab. Contrary to the expectation, BJP has secured 6.60 per cent of votes.

BSP vote share contracts to 1.77 percent. 0.71 percent voters opted for NOTA option, which is better than CPI (0.05 percent), CPM (0.06) CPI ML (0.03 Percent), SP (0.03 percent) and RSP (0.01 percent) vote share.

In a major upset in Punjab assembly elections, stalwarts including Charanjit Channi, former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Badal, Navjot Sidhu and Bikram Majithia lost the election.

Veteran politician Parkash Singh Badal lost to AAP candidate from Lambi. Former CM Amarinder Singh lost from the Patiala segment to Ajitpal Singh Kohli of AAP.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi lost both from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal lost in Jalalabad, while PPCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu and senior SAD leader Bikram Majithia lost to AAP’s Jeevan Jot Kaur from Amritsar East.

It’s a victory of the people, Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Bhagwant Mann termed the party’s victory as a victory of the people of Punjab.

“People of Punjab has given their mandate for a better future for the state and their own selves,” Mann said.

AAP leader promised to live up to the expectations of the people of Punjab.