In a tragic incident, a tourist from Hyderabad drowned in the Chandra River at Koksar, a popular tourist destination in Lahaul, Himachal Pradesh. The tourist has been identified as Padurang Teburam, aged 43, a resident of Hyderabad, Telangana.

As soon as the news of the drowning of the tourist was received, police, rescue teams, and local people reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation. The body of the tourist was recovered from the river by the rescue team.

According to a relative of the deceased, Padurang Teburam slipped into the Chandra River and was swept away. Despite the efforts of the rescue team and local people, they were unable to save him.

After the body was recovered, police took it into custody and sent it to the district hospital Keylong. SP Lahaul-Spiti Mayank Chowdhary said that the body would be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of tourists in the state. This is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in Himachal Pradesh, as many tourists have lost their lives due to drowning in the rivers in the past.

The authorities have urged tourists to take precautions and follow safety guidelines while visiting the state. They have also warned against swimming or venturing into the rivers. The state government and local authorities are taking steps to ensure the safety of tourists, but tourists will also need to follow the advisory and warnings.