Shimla: Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Kangra Prof Sat Prakash Bansal has been given an additional charge of the post of Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

A notification regarding this order has been issued by the government.

Bansal will hold this additional charge until the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor.

The post of Vice-Chancellor of HPU fell vacant after Prof. Sikander Kumar filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha chosen as Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate.