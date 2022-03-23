Shimla: Vice-Chancellor of Central University, Kangra Prof Sat Prakash Bansal has been given an additional charge of the post of Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.

A notification regarding this order has been issued by the government.

Bansal will hold this additional charge until the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor.

The post of Vice-Chancellor of HPU fell vacant after Prof. Sikander Kumar filed his nomination for Rajya Sabha chosen as Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate.

Navneet Rathore
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.

