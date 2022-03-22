Shimla: In order to provide ease of doing business to entrepreneurs, the Himachal Pradesh State pollution control board has decided to provide auto-renewal of consent to operate under section 25 of Water act 1974 and section 21 of Air act 1981 generated to all green category industries.

The industries that apply 60 days before the expiry of its online consent will be eligible for this auto-renewal.

A notification regarding this has been issued by the board.

As per the notification, this facility will be available for green categories units for the individual applications of auto-renewal of CTO/RCTO (expansion).

Industries applying for auto-renewal will have to submit an application through Online Consent Management and Monitoring System (OCMMS) website. The industries that want to apply for the auto-renewal will have

An auto-renewal certificate will be generated for the applicant upon successful submission of a complete renewal application.

The inspection of the industry will be governed by an inspection policy framed by the board from time to time.