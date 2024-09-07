Shimla — In a significant move to enhance oversight of private universities in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has passed the Himachal Pradesh Private Education Institution Amendment Bill 2024. The new legislation mandates that annual reports and financial accounts of these institutions be presented in the state Assembly.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced that the bill, passed on Friday, is aimed at improving transparency and accountability within the 16 private universities operating in the state. “This amendment will ensure better monitoring of financial activities and overall supervision of private universities,” Thakur stated.

The bill received approval from the Subordinate Legislation Committee, which emphasized the necessity of placing complete audit reports from the Regulatory Commission and private universities before the Assembly. This measure will enable Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to closely monitor and ensure the quality and accountability of these institutions.

The Himachal Pradesh Private Education Institution Regulatory Commission, recently established to oversee private universities, will be responsible for preparing and submitting the annual report and accounts of each university to the state government. The government will then present these documents to the Assembly.

This move aims to address growing concerns over the functioning of private universities in Himachal Pradesh, which have faced accusations of serious irregularities, including the issuance of fake degrees. The amendment is expected to ensure stricter regulation and greater transparency in the administration and academic activities of these universities.

The 16 private universities affected by this legislation include APG Shimla University, Arni University, Abhilashi University, Baddi University, Bahra University, Shri Sai University, ICFAI University, Chitkara University, Indus International University, MMU University, Shoolini University, MBU, Career Point University, IEC University, Maharaja Agrasen University, and Eternal University.

Fake Degree Scam in Himachal Pradesh Private Universities

The issue of fake degrees has been a serious concern in Himachal Pradesh. In 2013, a major fake degree scam came to light, implicating multiple private universities in the state. These universities were accused of awarding degrees to students without them attending classes or appearing for exams. Investigations revealed that thousands of students across India had been issued degrees through unauthorized distance learning programs. The scam raised widespread concerns about the integrity and quality of education in these institutions, prompting stricter regulatory measures.

The new bill passed in the Himachal Assembly seeks to curb such malpractices by increasing oversight and holding universities accountable to the public through regular reporting and financial transparency. The government aims to restore trust in the state’s higher education system while ensuring that students receive genuine degrees backed by proper academic standards.