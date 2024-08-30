CM Sukhu Dismisses Allegations as Sensationalism, Assures Investigation into Drone Activity Near Opposition Leader’s Residence

Shimla — On the fourth day of the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur accused the Shimla Superintendent of Police (SP) of using drones to monitor his residence. This allegation was made before the Question Hour, under a Point of Order.

Thakur, under a Point of Order, expressed his concerns about being monitored by police. “I am being watched,” he stated, alleging that the actions of the officials were infringing upon his personal space, which he described as an inappropriate practice. He further claimed that movements to and from his residence were being closely observed, and that phone tapping was already occurring—a situation he termed as a “matter of serious concern.”

Thakur claimed that the drone surveillance was an invasion of his privacy and a violation of his personal boundaries. He expressed concern that his movements, and those of visitors to his home, were being closely watched.

The Assembly buzzed with tension as Thakur issued a stern warning to the officials involved, advising them to respect the boundaries of their authority. He reminded them that while governments may change, their duty to uphold the law and protect civil liberties should remain constant. His remarks prompted immediate responses and stirred the House into a heated debate.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responded to Thakur’s allegations, dismissing them as sensationalism. Speaking in the Assembly, Sukhu assured the House that the state government had no involvement in any drone surveillance of the Leader of Opposition. “Jairam Thakur has become habituated to creating sensationalism,” Sukhu remarked, adding that it was not the state government but possibly central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that might be responsible.

Despite dismissing the claims, Sukhu acknowledged the gravity of the situation, noting that drones flying near the residence of the Leader of Opposition was a serious matter. He assured the Assembly that the incident would be thoroughly investigated, and a letter would be sent to the ED and CBI to clarify the matter. Sukhu also emphasized that the Congress government was not spying on any of the 68 MLAs and that no police officers were involved.

Outside the Assembly, speaking to journalists, CM Sukhu further explained that the drones seen in Shimla were part of a Geographic Information (GI) mapping survey and not intended for surveillance. “Why would we spy on him? He is a former Chief Minister,” Sukhu said, urging the BJP to focus on real issues rather than creating drama over every minor incident.