NeVA App to Stream Himachal Assembly Winter Session from December 18

For the first time in its history, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will broadcast its proceedings live, allowing citizens to witness the legislative process in real time. The upcoming winter session, scheduled from December 18 to 21 at the Vidhan Sabha in Tapovan, Dharamshala, will be accessible through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

Announcing the initiative, Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania emphasized the significance of this move in promoting transparency. “This step will enhance transparency and facilitate public access to legislative activities. Through the NeVA app, people can now stay updated with all Assembly information in their preferred language, as the app supports 23 languages,” he said.

The winter session will include four sittings, wrapping up 27 sessions conducted in 2024.

To ensure smooth proceedings, the administration and police have intensified preparations. Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa, confirmed that adequate arrangements have been made for the stay of the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs, and officials during the session. In light of security concerns, paragliding activities in Dharamshala will be temporarily prohibited during the session.