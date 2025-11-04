Eight sittings scheduled till December 5; December 4 marked for non-official business

The tenth and winter session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will begin on November 26 and continue till December 5 at the Tapovan Assembly complex in Dharamshala, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced on Tuesday.

Addressing the media, Pathania said the session will have a total of eight sittings, making it the longest winter session ever to be held in Dharamshala. The first day of the session, November 26, will begin at 11 a.m. and will be dedicated to condolence motions.

He added that December 4 has been earmarked as a non-official member’s day, while there will be no sittings on November 29 and 30.

Following the Governor’s recommendation, the Assembly Secretariat issued a formal notification on Tuesday. With this, legislators can now submit questions, resolutions, and constituency-related matters both online and offline, Pathania said.

He emphasised that the upcoming session will provide an important opportunity for legislators to raise public issues and hold discussions on key governance matters ahead of the winter season in the hill state.