Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that so far, as many as 108 Himachal Pradesh residents who were stuck in war-torn Ukraine have been safely evacuated by the government.

During the budget session, he said that there were some students who were stuck in Kharkiv, where an Indian student from Karnataka was killed on Tuesday.

“As of now, there are no Himachali students stuck in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv” he added.

He said that he had interacted with students who are stuck in Ukraine as well as with their parents through video calls.

CM further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making every possible effort to evacuate Indian residents stuck in Ukraine.

During the last few days, students, as well as their family members, are pleading with the state and central government to evacuate the stranded students from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also took part in the discussion, alleged that the central government has failed to safely evacuate Indian residents from Ukraine.