Shimla: Himachal has witnessed a steady increase in cases of drug trafficking, as in the last three years there were 1600 cases of heroin smuggling.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a written reply to the question of MLA Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday, stated that during the period from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2021, 2515 people were detained in 1600 cases of heroin smuggling in the state and around 28 kg 933 grams of heroin was seized.

The Chief Minister informed that 1465 cases of persons involved in smuggling of Chitta (synthetic opioids) have been sent to the court.

In four of the cases, the court has given punishment, informed Thakur.

In a written reply to the question of Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi, the Chief Minister said that the Vigilance department has registered only one case of corruption in the health department during the Corona period at the Shimla police station.

The then Director of Health, Dr Ajay Gupta has been suspended on 21 May 2020. On completion of an investigation, a charge sheet has been filed on 16 January 2021 against Ajay Gupta and agent of Punjab based firm Bioaide Corporation in the court and the matter is sub judice, he added.