Shimla: The state cabinet on Monday recommended the Governor of Himachal Pradesh to convene the winter session of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from 10th to 15th December 2021.

The winter session of the Vidhan Sabha would be held at Dharamshala in Kangra district. The Session would have five sittings.

This would be 1st assembly session after the by-elections, in which opposition Congress has won all three seats with thumping vote share.

The Cabinet also decided to hold the ‘Janmanch’ Programme on 21st November 2021 in different parts of the State.

It also reviewed the progress in implementation of Swarnim Drishtri Patra of the BJP which has been adopted as a Policy Document of the present State Government. General Administration Department made a detailed presentation in this regard.