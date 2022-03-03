Shimla: As many as 3,174 people have died in road accidents in the last three years in the state. Out of these, 1,147 deaths took place in 2019, 893 in 2020, 1,050 in 2021 and 84 in 2022.

As many as 550 accidents took place in Shimla district alone, which is the highest in any district. With 22 accidents in three years, Lahaul-Spiti has reported the lowest number of accidents.

This was stated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in a written reply to Congress MLA from Kinnaur Jagat Singh Negi.

Negi had asked the government how many accidents had occurred in the state during the last three years and what measures are being taken by the government to prevent accidents in the state.

In his reply, CM said that in order to prevent accidents, the state government is strictly implementing the motor vehicle act by fining the offenders. The government has issued guidelines under the Road Safety Act to prevent accidents.

He said that 453 alcohol sensors, 63-speed guns, 81 Doppler radars have been provided to the district police in order to prevent overspeeding and drunk driving.

He further said that during the last three years, as many as 74 black spots, 1,320 vulnerable spots and 2,685 potential black spots have been identified by the government.

“As many as 39 black spots and 100 vulnerable spots on National Highways and 24 black spots, 722 vulnerable spots and 2,126 potential vulnerable spots on other roads have been treated,” he said.

He said that a provision of 40 crores has been made in the Road Safety Fund in 2019-20, 40.15 crores in 2020-21, 50.50 crores for the year 2021-22.