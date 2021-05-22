Shimla: Second case of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis was reported in Himachal on Saturday.

A 41- year old, female patient from Arki in Solan district was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

The patient had been referred from Arki.

According to IGMC, Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said, “Second case of black fungus was reported at IGMC.The post COVID-19, female patient was operated today after which her condition is stable.”

First case of black fungus was reported on 20 May at IGMC. The patient had been referred from Shri Lal Bhadur Shashtri Government Medical College Nerchowk, Mandi.